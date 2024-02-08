Clay County schools’ culinary teams win big in Orlando food competition

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County is celebrating and some local students are proudly walking away with scholarship money.

On Tuesday, the third and final round of the Universal Orlando Handheld Food Competition took place. Two Clay culinary teams participated.

Keystone Heights Junior/Senior High School and Ridgeview High School teams were awarded a $500 scholarship from the University of Florida’s Rosen College of Hospitality for competing in the final round.

Ridgeview recapped the competition for their team.

“We’re absolutely thrilled by the incredible performance of our culinary team and their amazing teacher, Ms. LaPierre!,” Ridgeview High School said. “They came so close to victory, with just a mere .08 point difference. Their mouthwatering chicken avocado burger was an absolute delight, but what truly made this competition unforgettable was the incredible experience they had along the way.”

The county sent out a Facebook post congratulating everyone involved. It thanked the culinary programs, students, and teachers for their delicious handheld cuisine and Clay County Career & Technical Education.

