Clay County Schools plan registration rallies for new students

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County District Schools is making it easier for new families to sign up for the upcoming school year. The district is hosting in-person Registration Rallies at different high schools.

These events are only for students who are new to Clay County schools. Families with students already enrolled don’t need to attend.

No appointment is needed. Parents can go to whichever rally works best for their schedule.

To register, families need to bring several documents. That includes a birth certificate, immunization records, proof of address, a utility bill, and a recent physical exam.

If there are custody papers, those should be brought too. The physical exam must be completed within 30 days of registration.

Here’s the schedule:

– July 28: Middleburg High, 8–10 a.m.

– July 30: Keystone Heights High, 3–5 p.m.

– August 4: Fleming Island High, 5–7 p.m.

– August 5: Orange Park High, 3–5 p.m.

“This is a great way for families to get help with registration,” said Superintendent David Broskie. “We’re excited to welcome new students this school year.”

For more info, visit OneClay.net.

