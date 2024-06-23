Local

Clay County Schools Superintendent receives honorary FAA degree

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Superintendent honored Clay County Superintendent David Broskie received an Honorary State FFA Degree at the 96th Florida FFA State Convention and Expo. (TK_PHOTOGRAPHY/One Clay on Facebook)

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Superintendent of Clay County Schools David Broskie received an Honorary State FFA Degree at the 96th Florida FFA State Convention and Expo.

The school district made the announcement on Facebook on June 14.

According to the post, the degree is among the highest honorary awards the state organization presents.

The purpose is to recognize those who have greatly contributed to the advancement of agricultural education and have provided outstanding service to the association.

