Clay County Sheriff’s Office arrests two juveniles after smoke shop burglary

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, two juveniles were arrested in the incident at the Smokey Bubble in Orange Park.

CCSO says this incident is not related to the SoCal Smoke Shop case.

Tuesday morning, there was a “crash and grab.” Surveillance footage from Smokey Bubble Smoke Shop in Orange Park shows thieves crashing a car into the building. One of the workers tells Action News Jax, they took CBD jars and managed to access the cash register.

This marked the second smoke shop in Clay County targeted within 24 hours.

These recent burglaries were happening around the same time as the incidents at GameStop stores in Jacksonville.

Over the weekend and on Monday, three stores were hit – the ones on Normandy Blvd, 103rd St, and Applecross Rd. A GameStop worker tells Action News Jax that 103rd St was hit twice.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) incident reports reveal that the suspects used stolen vehicles—a Kia and Hyundai—to commit some of these crimes.

Budzburn, another smoke shop in Clay County, is a third smoke shop in Clay County that was broken into a couple of weeks ago. CEO, Abe Sharqawi, said he woke up the morning after Christmas to a call about his alarms going off. He discovered chaos at his storefront, and described it as “really, really horrible.”

“The detective came in yesterday and told me that he caught two young men 15 and 17 juveniles,” Sharqawi said. “It might be fun and games for now, but eventually someone is going to get hurt or you’re going to go to jail.”

Sharqawi said detectives told him that the two teens arrested may be connected to the GameStop burglaries.

