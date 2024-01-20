Clay County Sheriff’s Office K9 discovered car with rifle and methamphetamine

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw a white Chevrolet pickup truck driving down Alligator Boulevard and determined the registered owner had a suspended license.

Deputy Roberts and Deputy Ventura conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle.

Deputy McCrea and K9 “Ory” arrived on the scene to assist.

K9 “Ory” alerted to the odor of narcotics emitting from the vehicle.

During the search, a long rifle and methamphetamine were discovered. According to CCSO, the driver of the vehicle was a convicted felon and had an active warrant out of Georgia for battery.

