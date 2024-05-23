Clay County Sheriff’s Office needs community’s help identifying shoplifting suspects

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — On May 17, two suspects were caught on surveillance cameras during a suspected shoplifting.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to help identify the pictured subjects.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The incident occurred around 1 p.m. at the LensCrafters store on 88 Blanding Blvd.

The subjects were seen leaving in a red Dodge Challenger and a grey car with a sunroof which was missing a front bumper.

If you have any information about this incident or know who the subject may be, please call Detective Sterling at (904) 213-6684 or by email at asterling@claysheriff.com. Refer to case #2024-010517 with any tips provided.

You can also remain anonymous and submit a SaferWatch tip or contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477) and be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $3,000 if the information given in the tip leads to an arrest.

Red Dodge Challenger Help identify shoplifting suspects. (Clay County Sheriff's Office)

Grey car with missing bumpers Help identify shoplifting suspects. (Clay County Sheriff's Office)

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.