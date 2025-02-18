Clay County Sheriff’s Office offers new program for teenagers

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County teenagers can now participate in the Clay County Sheriff’s Office Day as a Deputy program.

The event will be held on Mar. 18 from 9 a.m. to noon. That is during spring break so attendees won’t miss school.

Teenagers ages 14 to 17 can sign up. They’ll learn about various departments within the sheriff’s office.

To reserve a spot, email community@claysheriff.com.

Space is limited to 20 people. However, CCSO will hold another teen day if there is enough interest.

