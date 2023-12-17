Clay County Sheriff’s Office remembers officer who passed away due to evidence materials

Clay County, Fla. — Clay County Sheriff’s Office remembers Deputy Wilson Walker.

He passed away on Dec. 17, 1994.

According to CCSO, Deputy Walker passed away from medical complications caused by materials used during his work as an evidence technician.

