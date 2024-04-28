Local

Clay County Sheriff’s Office report two missing juveniles near Knights Landing Rd.

Clay County Sheriff's Office searching for two missing juvelines Calvin (left), Payton (right). Images provided by the Clay County Sheriff's Office

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for the public to be on the lookout for two missing juvenile males last seen near Knights Landing Rd. earlier today.

The juveniles, identified as 12-year-old Calbin and 13-year-old Payton, were last spotted heading towards the water hole between 12:30 pm and 1:00 pm.

Calvin is described as wearing a black shirt and pink swim shorts, standing 5 feet 5 inches tall, with brunette hair, and weighing about 150 pounds.

Payton is described as dressed in a pink shirt and gray trunks, standing at 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing approximately 190 pounds. He has shaggy blonde hair and discolored patches of skin.

Sheriff Michelle Cook stated that they do not need volunteers at this time. Drones, an air unit, and K9s are reportedly assisting in the search.

Action News Jax is heading to the scene and working to learn more information.

Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the missing juveniles to contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Office immediately.

