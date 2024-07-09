Clay County Sheriff’s Office said Orange Park teen missing since last week found safe

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — UPDATE: The sheriff’s office has announced that Jordan Wrumble has been found and is safe.

Deputies are searching for a teen who’s been missing for over a week.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said 16-year-old Jordan Wruble was last seen at her home at 7:09 p.m. on June 30 in Orange Park.

Family said she was supposed to be going to stay the night at a friend’s house and never arrived.

Jordan was last seen wearing a white Harley Davidson jacket, green shirt, blue jeans and brown boots. She is described a 5-foot 4-inches tall, 98 pounds, has black hair, and brown eyes.

Jordan does not have a phone and has not accessed any social media accounts since she left her home.

If anyone has information of where Jordan might be you are asked to contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at 904-264-6512.

