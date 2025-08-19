Clay County teen accused of killing parents enters not guilty plea

Green Cove Springs, Fla — The Clay County teenager accused of shooting his parents to death in their Middleburg home on Aug. 4th appeared before a Clay County judge Tuesday morning.

The 14-year-old was indicted last week in the deaths of David Lee and Brandi Smith. He’s being charged as an adult with first-degree murder.

He entered the court wearing handcuffs and a jail-issued orange shirt and brown pants. He stood next to his court-appointed attorney, entering a not guilty plea.

He’ll have another pre-trial hearing on Sept. 30, and the judge has set a trial date for Feb. 10, 2026.

On the morning of the killings, Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook said Deputies were called to the home by the child, who told a 911 operator that he had killed his parents.

After shooting his parents, the boy walked to a nearby church and turned himself over to deputies, Cook said.

Investigators then went to the home located in the area of Silver Pt. and CR 220 and found the victims, father David Lee and mother Brandi Smith, both 44, Cook said.

The sheriff said the shooting occurred following a domestic incident at the home the previous day.

