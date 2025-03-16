Clay County Veteran of the Year recognized at annual Salute to Service event

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Clay County held its first annual Salute to Service Saturday, recognizing military members and veterans that call the area home.

The event has been around for five years, previously just known as Military Appreciation Day.

Organizers said there aren’t many communities that compare to Clay County when it comes to the sheer number of veterans living there.

“Clay County has a very high percentage of veterans,” said Operation Lifeline’s executive director, Erick Saks. “I want to say it’s close to 20%, which, I don’t know any other communities like that.”

While the event provides plenty of entertainment and food options for visitors, it also gave officials a platform to recognize the county’s 2025 Veteran of the Year: Arvid Nelson.

Nelson is a 26-year Navy veteran, now being recognized for his tireless community service even after his time in the armed forces.

“People shake your hand every week and say thank you,” said Nelson. “And that’s meaningful to us as volunteers”

Arvid Nelson recently spearheaded the creation of the Veterans Automobile Repair Program, an initiative that provides vehicle repair assistance to veterans in need.

He is also a volunteer driver for the Veterans Clinic in Middleburg, making sure that veterans receive timely access to medical care by transporting them to appointments throughout Northeast Florida.

In between those efforts, Nelson assists with tax preparation for elderly and low-income residents, contributes to local theater operations in Clay County, and helps distribute food to nonprofits.

While the event serves to honor veterans who continue to serve their community, it also aims to serve those veterans who need help understanding their resources post-service.

“We have organizations this year that serve our military and veterans,” said Commissioner Kristen Burke. “We have the resources here, they can actually file claims for the veterans”

The event set aside time for presentations on important veteran resources, including the PACT Act, Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC) benefits, and Service-Connected ID Cards.

