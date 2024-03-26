Clay County welcomes community’s feedback on updating Parks and Recreation Master Plan

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County is in the process of updating its Parks and Recreations Master Plan and it wants to hear from residents.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The county said the Master Plan will be used to guide park improvements, prioritize implementation, and provide guidance for future development and redevelopment of the county’s parks and recreation resources.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The feedback from the community will serve to make informed decisions on what the updated Master Plan will look like.

RELATED: New park opening in Clay County

“We previously shared an online survey link to gather feedback, but we want to let the public know we will be holding in-person meetings also,” the county said in a statement.

There are five opportunities in five separate locations to attend in-person meetings:

April 1st - Orange Park Library 5:30 pm - 7 pm

April 2nd - BCC Admin 5:30 pm - 7 pm

April 3rd - Fleming Island Library 5:30 pm - 7 pm

April 10th - Middleburg Library 5:30 pm - 7 pm

April 11th - Keystone Heights Pavilion 5:30 pm - 7 pm

The meeting will be open house style. Residents are welcome to come and go any time.

If residents can’t make it to the meetings, they can provide feedback by filling out an online survey by clicking here. This link will be available until mid-April.

READ: Out with the old in with the new: Parks and Rec refurbishes pickleball courts

Clay County said in addition, it has also sent out mailed surveys to 5,000 random households. This survey will ask residents questions about the improvements and what’s most important to them.

If the public has questions, contact Justin Pierce, Director of Parks and Recreation, at Justin.Pierce@claycountygov.com, or call 904-284-6378.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.