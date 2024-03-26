Local

Clay County welcomes community’s feedback on updating Parks and Recreation Master Plan

Clay County Parks and Recreation is inviting the public for input on updating its Master Plan for the future.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County is in the process of updating its Parks and Recreations Master Plan and it wants to hear from residents.

The county said the Master Plan will be used to guide park improvements, prioritize implementation, and provide guidance for future development and redevelopment of the county’s parks and recreation resources.

The feedback from the community will serve to make informed decisions on what the updated Master Plan will look like.

“We previously shared an online survey link to gather feedback, but we want to let the public know we will be holding in-person meetings also,” the county said in a statement.

There are five opportunities in five separate locations to attend in-person meetings:

  • April 1st - Orange Park Library 5:30 pm - 7 pm
  • April 2nd - BCC Admin 5:30 pm - 7 pm
  • April 3rd - Fleming Island Library 5:30 pm - 7 pm
  • April 10th - Middleburg Library 5:30 pm - 7 pm
  • April 11th - Keystone Heights Pavilion 5:30 pm - 7 pm

The meeting will be open house style. Residents are welcome to come and go any time.

If residents can’t make it to the meetings, they can provide feedback by filling out an online survey by clicking here. This link will be available until mid-April.

Clay County said in addition, it has also sent out mailed surveys to 5,000 random households. This survey will ask residents questions about the improvements and what’s most important to them.

If the public has questions, contact Justin Pierce, Director of Parks and Recreation, at Justin.Pierce@claycountygov.com, or call 904-284-6378.

