Clay County: What is happening this weekend?

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — With summer officially starting, several events are scheduled in Clay County this weekend.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Here is a list below:

Orange Park After Dark, Saturday, June 21

Orange Park and surrounding areas are buzzing with events on June 21, offering a variety of activities from live music to art workshops.

Participants can enjoy live music from the Honey Hounds at Orange Park Town Hall Park, while food trucks provide refreshments.

3rd Saturday Market in the Park, Saturday, June 21

Meanwhile, the 3rd Saturday Market in the Park at City Hall Green Cove Springs features local vendors and pet-friendly activities.

Summer Market at Eagle Landing, Saturday, June 21

The Summer Market at Eagle Landing in OakLeaf invites visitors to browse a variety of vendors in a laid-back community setting.

For golf enthusiasts, the Jelat-Tee Summer Kickoff at Top of the Tee Fleming Island offers games and Jeremiah’s Italian Ice from 12 to 5 PM.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Acrylic Pour Workshop, Saturday, June 21

Art lovers can attend the Acrylic Pour Workshop at The Dirty Palette Keystone Heights, where participants will create abstract art using fun pouring techniques. No experience is needed.

Roaring 20s Centennial Celebration, Saturday, June 21

Keystone Heights Woman’s Club hosts the Roaring 20s Centennial Celebration, inviting guests to dress in 1920s attire for live music, cocktails, and vintage fun in honor of the city’s 100th anniversary.

Eagle Harbor Summer Concert Series, Saturday, June 21

Music fans can head to Talons at Eagle Harbor for the Eagle Harbor Summer Concert Series, featuring great food and live music from 7 to 10 PM in Fleming Island.

Clay Berry Baskets, Sunday, June 22

On June 22, The Dirty Palette Keystone Heights offers a Clay Berry Baskets workshop, where attendees can learn clay weaving and hand-building techniques to create their own ceramic baskets.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]