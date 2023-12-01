Clay County Animal Services needs dog food for its shelter

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Clay County Animal Services is asking the public for dog food because it’s running low.

According to a Facebook post by the organization, its order of Hills and Purina One dry dog food is running behind, so the organization needs the public’s help to feed the shelter dogs.

Donations can be made online or in person. In-person donations can be dropped off at the shelter Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 3984 State Road 16 West in Green Cove Springs.

To donate online, you can purchase items from the organization’s Amazon Wishlist.

For more information on becoming a CCAS foster, email clayfosters@claycountygov.com or visit the CCAS page on the Clay County government website.

