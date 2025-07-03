Local

Clay County plans public safety training at Fairgrounds July 9

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Clay County Fire Rescue Clay County Fire Rescue Photo: Clay County Fire Rescue logo
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County Emergency Management, Clay County Fire Rescue, and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office are organizing a realistic emergency training exercise at the Clay County Fairgrounds on July 9.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The event will take place at Cattleman’s Arena from 9:00 AM to 2:00 p.m.

Participants in the training exercise must be 18 years or older, and no prior experience is required. Volunteers will be given instructions to follow during the event.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The Salvation Army will also provide snacks and drinks for those participating in the exercise.

They are looking for 60 volunteers.

To sign up, click here.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!