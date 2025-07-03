Clay County plans public safety training at Fairgrounds July 9

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County Emergency Management, Clay County Fire Rescue, and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office are organizing a realistic emergency training exercise at the Clay County Fairgrounds on July 9.

The event will take place at Cattleman’s Arena from 9:00 AM to 2:00 p.m.

Participants in the training exercise must be 18 years or older, and no prior experience is required. Volunteers will be given instructions to follow during the event.

The Salvation Army will also provide snacks and drinks for those participating in the exercise.

They are looking for 60 volunteers.

To sign up, click here.

