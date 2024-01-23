Local

Clay County Sheriff’s Office responding to deputy-involved shooting in Middleburg

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Deputies are on the scene of a deputy involved shooting at 3601 Old Jennings Rd.

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a deputy-involved shooting in Middleburg.

This is happening on Old Jennings Road near Allie Murray Road.

Deputies were first called to reports of a suicidal person, CCSO said.

The SWAT Team responded and then a deputy-involved shooting took place.

A person was taken to the hospital and their condition is not known at this time, CCSO said.

Action News Jax has a crew headed to the area to get more information and will have the latest updates on FOX30 Action News Jax at 4.

