Clay County Sheriff’s Office responding to deputy-involved shooting in Middleburg

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a deputy-involved shooting in Middleburg.

This is happening on Old Jennings Road near Allie Murray Road.

Deputies were first called to reports of a suicidal person, CCSO said.

The SWAT Team responded and then a deputy-involved shooting took place.

A person was taken to the hospital and their condition is not known at this time, CCSO said.

