Clay County Veteran Services partners with SBDC for veteran entrepreneurship workshop

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County Veteran Services and the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) are hosting an entrepreneurship event for veterans and their families on October 28.

The event will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Thrasher-Horne Business Center, Suite D.

This informational session is designed to help veterans and their families learn the essential steps to start a business, access valuable SBDC resources, and begin building a business model with expert guidance.

The event will cover topics such as starting a business, accessing SBDC resources, and creating a business model.

Certified business consultants from the SBDC will present at the event, providing their expertise to attendees.

Seating for the event is limited, and interested participants are encouraged to sign up early to secure their spot.

To sign up, click here.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]