Clay County’s Fugitive Friday wanted for selling crack in front of a daycare

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

CLAY COUNTY, Fla — This week’s fugitive is Brandon Tyrell Lee.

Clay County Sheriff’s Office reports that Lee is wanted for selling crack cocaine within 1000 feet of daycare and unlawful use of a 2-way communication device.

His last known address is in the area of Orange Park, Florida.

“Help us bring him to justice!” said CCSO.

