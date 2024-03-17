Local

Clay deputies search Middleburg High campus for person involved in hit-and-run crash, CCSO says

By Amanda Winkle, Action News Jax
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — Deputies are responding to Middleburg High School as they search for a person involved in a hit-and-run crash, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said.

The person deputies are looking for “abandoned the vehicle they were driving on the school grounds,” a CCSO spokesperson said.

Viewer Matthew Oberry sent Action News Jax photos, which showed deputies at various spots around campus.

As soon as we receive any further updates on the search for this person, we will update this story.

