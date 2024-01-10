Local

Clay deputies, U.S. Marshals looking for Georgia murder suspect believed to be in Orange Park

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Jamari Kaliq Williams

Jamari Kaliq Williams

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a man suspected in a Georgia murder who may be in Orange Park.

Jamari Kaliq Williams, 20, is wanted on a warrant out of Richmond County, Ga., which is where Augusta is located, charging him with murder.

CCSO said in a Facebook post that, “The US Marshals Service received credible information that Williams has been staying at an apartment complex in the Orange Park area.”

Williams is described as 5′6″, weighs 150 pounds, and has short dreadlocked hair.

CCSO said Williams is still believed to be in the area, walking around. He is “aware that he is wanted and should be considered armed and dangerous,” CCSO said.

Anyone with information should contact CCSO at 904-264-6512. To remain anonymous, submit a SaferWatch tip or contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477) and be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $3,000 if the information given in the tip leads to an arrest.

