Fantasy 5 ticket worth more than $53K sold in Clay County

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. — Someone is starting the year a little richer after buying a winning Fantasy 5 ticket in Clay County.

The Florida Lottery said the ticket, worth $53,542.58, was sold at One Stop at 6262 County Road 214 in Keystone Heights.

The winning numbers (3-8-9-14-16) were from the Midday Draw.

Other winning tickets were sold in Florida on New Year’s Day, including two Powerball tickets. They didn’t win the grand prize of $842 million, but one was worth $1 million and the other $2 million.

