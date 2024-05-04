Local

Free financial literacy classes for high school students at Augusta Savage Mentoring Center

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — The City of Green Cove Springs is offering classes for high school students who want to improve their financial knowledge.

The class will be taught by financial coach Russchelle Martin and will provide teens with the tools and strategies they need to make wise financial decisions.

Classes are free for students in grades 9 through 12 and will be held 2 times a month on Mondays at the Augusta Savage Mentoring Center. The first class is scheduled for May 20 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

You can sign up now at the Augusta Savage Museum and Mentoring Center page on greencovesprings.com.

For more information, contact Kimberly Thomas at kthomas@greencovesprings.com or 904-297-7054.

