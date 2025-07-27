SCAM ALERT: Clay County woman scammed out of $46K by individual posing as federal employee

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A Clay County woman was recently scammed out of over $46,000 by a fraudster posing as a federal employee.

The scam involved the use of a bitcoin machine and was sophisticated enough to make it appear as though the Clay County Sheriff’s non-emergency line was calling the victim.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning to the public, emphasizing that no law enforcement agency or legitimate business will ever ask for payment in cryptocurrency or gift cards.

They also clarified that they will never call to demand payment for a warrant.

If contacted about a warrant, it would be to turn oneself in, not to make a payment.

The sheriff’s office advises that if someone pressures you to stay on the phone or creates a sense of urgency, you should hang up immediately.

They encourage anyone with questions about scams or who feels they have been a victim of fraud to contact them at 904-264-6512 or submit a SaferWatch tip.

