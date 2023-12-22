Local

Clay County’s Fugitive Friday wanted for possession

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

CLAY COUNTY, Fla — This week’s fugitive is Brandon Michael Harris.

He is wanted for FTA for Drug Possession of a Controlled Substance Without a Prescription (Fentanyl), and Resist Officer (Obstruct Without Violence).

Take a moment to watch, and call CCSO with any information regarding his whereabouts.

Help us bring him to justice!

