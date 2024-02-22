Local

Clay mobile home fire leaves one dead, fire rescue reminds community of smoke alarm importance

CLAY COUNTY, Fla — At 8:40 a.m. Thursday morning, multiple Clay County units responded to a mobile home fire in the 3000 block of Sandy Oak Road.

Clay County Fire Rescue units and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.

In a coordinated effort, the responders removed two people from inside the home.

One person has died as a result of the fire. That person’s name is not released.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time,” said Clay County Fire Rescue in a news release.

CCFR is reminding the community about the importance of working smoke alarms and fire safety, especially during these cold winter months.

The State Fire Marshal will be investigating the incident.

