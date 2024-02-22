Clear this evening but have an umbrella nearby for Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team’s message for Friday is to have an umbrella nearby Friday.

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh is tracking a cold front as it approaches on Friday. The weather is expected to be clear this evening with some clouds late with overnight temperatures not as cold as yesterday, dropping into the upper 40s to low 50s.

As for what we can expect for Friday and into early next week:

Becoming cloudy Friday as a cold front approaches. A few sprinkles or brief, light showers in the morning with better rain chances in the afternoon. Amounts generally less than a third of an inch.

Clearing & cooler for the weekend. SATURDAY: Mostly sunny & breezy with temps. near 70 in the afternoon… SUNDAY: Cold start near 40 but a nice day with lots of sun & highs in the 60s.

Cold early Monday with 30s in most inland areas then warming into the lower 70s before a sustained warming trend for much of the rest of the week.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and will update you throughout the day.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

RIGHT NOW: Sunny with temps. in the low 70s inland to the 60s at the beaches.

TONIGHT: Clear this evening… a few clouds late. Low: 49

FRIDAY: Becoming cloudy with showers developing – especially midday into the afternoon. High: 74

FRIDAY NIGHT: A shower early… clearing late. Low: 46

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny & breezy. High: 71

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, cooler but nice. High: 65

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 72

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 78

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 80

