Closed for business; Nassau County Sheriff’s Office shuts down meth house in Yulee

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office announced another drug house was shut down after serving a warrant on Wednesday.

The Joint Narcotics Task Force served the warrant at a home located on Di Charia Street in Yulee.

One suspect, Shelley Renee Crider, was arrested and charged with a litany of drug offenses. Some included, but weren’t limited to, three counts of sale of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a church, possession of meth within 1,000 feet of a church, and possession of drugs without a prescription.

Arrested Shelley Renee Crider, Yulee, was arrested and charged with several drug offences. (Nassau County Sheriff's Office)

Sheriff Bill Leeper said that “thanks to this investigation, we are able to get more dangerous drugs off our streets and away from our community.”

It’s been a busy 2024 for NCSO.

Action News Jax first reported in December 2022 on a “nuisance’ home in Fernandina Beach and the push from neighbors to see a cleanup.

Over two years later that same home was shut down for being a notorious drug house.

Multiple agencies, including Code Enforcement, Law Enforcement, and various departments within Nassau County’s administration joined forces to devise strategies to tackle the longstanding issue.

On the morning of Feb. 9, NCSO’s narcotics unit, in partnership with the Fernandina Beach Police Department, formally closed the drug house on Pine Road.

