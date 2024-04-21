CMG Touch-a-Truck event at Brooks YMCA: Fun-filled day for Jacksonville families!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Families in Jacksonville had a blast at the CMG Touch-a-Truck event hosted at Brooks YMCA Saturday morning.

The event, presented by CMG Jacksonville and the First Coast YMCA, provided a unique opportunity for children to explore a variety of vehicles typically off-limits to the public.

From Big Rigs to Fire and Rescue Trucks, Police Vehicles, Construction Equipment, and more, kids had the chance to climb aboard, sit in the driver’s seat, and take memorable photos.

The event was not only entertaining but also educational, offering insights into the roles and functions of these vehicles in our communities.

In addition to the vehicle exploration, attendees enjoyed games, prizes, and other exciting activities, making it a memorable day out for families in Jacksonville.

Action News Jax Meteorologist Corey Simma visited the event with the First Alert Storm Tracker, granting children the opportunity to see inside the world of severe weather reporting.

. With fun and learning combined, the CMG Touch-a-Truck event was a hit among both children and adults alike!

