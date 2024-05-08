COJ reaches agreement with Jags on stadium renovation, but isn't releasing details yet

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville announced it has reached an agreement with the Jaguars on the proposed renovation of EverBank Stadium.

The city announced the agreement will be presented to council Tuesday, but until then, it seems the details will be scant, if not non-existent.

The news many Jacksonville residents and Jags fans have been eagerly awaiting to hear for nearly a year was confirmed by the city late Wednesday morning.

“The negotiating team is currently putting the final details on paper, and we will release that information as soon as it is available,” said Mayor Donna Deegan in a statement attached to the release announcing the framework agreement

During a public appearance this afternoon, the mayor refused to provide any details regarding the agreement, despite the Jaguars originally requesting the city fork up more than $1 bill for the stadium renovation and an accompanying entertainment district.

We asked why the city announced a deal had been reached if it wasn’t willing to provide details for days.

“Did you hear me make an announcement?” said Deegan in response.

We noted the release sent by the city.

“After the news came out. Look I will be talking to you on Tuesday,” Deegan responded.

In lieu of specifics, we spoke with four members of city council and asked what they hope to see included, or excluded, from the stadium deal.

Councilmember Joe Carlucci (R-District 5) indicated he’d like to see the team pick up some maintenance costs.

“I believe the City of Jacksonville has that on their plate right now, and if that shifted over to the Jaguars plate, I would be very happy with that,” said Carlucci.

Councilmember Nick Howland (R-Group 3 At-Large) said a tax increase to fund the project would be a deal breaker.

“We’re not going to go the way of California or Illinois, my original home state where I was born, or Massachusetts,” said Howland.

Councilmember Jimmy Peluso (D-District 7), who represents the district surrounding the stadium, said he wants to see investment in the nearby Eastside neighborhoods incorporated in the deal.

“To ensure that the folks who live there right now are going to be able to live there for the next 10, 20, 50 years,” said Peluso.

Councilmember Matt Carlucci (R-Group 4 At-Large) on the other hand, simply expressed confidence the mayor’s team would present a deal that works for taxpayers and the team alike.

He also noted whatever is initially presented will not be set in stone.

Council members and community members are both expected to have opportunities to provide input before a final vote is taken.

“It’s not set in concrete, but the concrete has been poured. It’s been formed up. It’s been smoothed over, but there’s still a place for people to put their initials in the concrete,” said Carlucci.

