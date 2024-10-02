College of Coastal Georgia to Host 4th annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes to raise awareness about domestic violence

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The College of Coastal Georgia will once again lead the charge in raising awareness about domestic and gender-based violence with its 4th annual Walk A Mile in Her Shoes® event, scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 17.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The walk, hosted by the College’s Office of Student Well-Being and Support, begins at 10:00 a.m. on the pedestrian mall between the Clara Wood Gould Library and Hugh and Miriam Nunnally Hall.

Walk A Mile in Her Shoes® is a nationally recognized event where men symbolically walk a mile in red high heels, highlighting the challenges faced by survivors of domestic, sexual, and gender violence. This unique and engaging event serves as a platform to foster discussions about these serious issues, while also encouraging communities to take an active role in seeking solutions.

The symbolism behind walking in high heels reflects the difficulties many survivors face, with participants gaining a small glimpse into their struggles. Red high heels will be available for participants on a first come, first serve basis and participants are encouraged to register early to secure their spot. On-site registration opens at 9:30 a.m., but early registration can be completed online via Eventbrite.

The Walk not only raises awareness but also celebrates the work of local organizations dedicated to combating violence against women. Representatives from the Glynn Community Crisis Center, Safe Harbor Connie Smith Rape Crisis Center, Georgia Legal Services, Faithful Love, and the District Attorney’s Office will be present to share resources and offer support to the community.

“This event is a powerful way to engage our community in conversations about domestic violence and its far-reaching impacts,” said a spokesperson from the College’s Office of Student Well-Being and Support. “Our goal is to shine a light on these issues and encourage collective efforts toward ending violence.”

The event coincides with Domestic Violence Awareness Month, reinforcing the College’s commitment to educating and empowering the community in the fight to end violence against women.

For more information or to register, visit the Eventbrite page: Walk a Mile in Her Shoes Eventbrite.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.