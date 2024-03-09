College golf sets table for PLAYERS Championship

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — THE PLAYERS Championship week begins on Tuesday, but this weekend is the annual John Hayt Invitational, known as The Hayt. The event is held at Sawgrass Country Club and welcomes one of the best college golf fields in the country.

UNF is the host school, and the Ospreys have one of the best golfers in the country in Nick Gabrelcik.

Alabama, Duke, Virginia, North Carolina, Jacksonville, Coastal Carolina, Charlotte, Liberty, Ohio State, UCF, USF, and UTSA round out the field.

The event starts Saturday morning at 7:30am and will continue Sunday and Monday.

The players in the field will also have the opportunity to go to Tuesday’s practice round at THE PLAYERS Championship.

UNF men’s golf coach Scott Schroeder joined The Brent & Austen Show on Wednesday on the new Action Sports Jax 24/7 Network.

