Collision between two motorcyclists leaves a St. Augustine man dead, three injured: FHP

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A 22-year-old man from St. Augustine was killed Saturday night after colliding with another motorcyclist and an SUV, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP reports four motorcyclists were riding west together on State Road 100, near Lakeview Drive in Putnam County, around 9:05 P.M.

The 22-year-old hit the left side of another motorcyclist, which sent him into the opposing lane and into a head-on collision with an SUV, FHP said. He died on the scene.

The motorcyclist he hit, a 28-year-old from Keystone Heights, came to a stop in the grass shoulder of the road and was left with minor injuries.

A man and a woman from Virginia were in the SUV, according to FHP. They were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

