Colors of the Wild display returns to Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hailed as a mesmerizing display, Colors of the Wild is returning to the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens. The display features more than 1,000 lighted lanterns highlighting diverse cultures around the world, “from the towering cherry blossoms of Asia to the native panthers and manatees of Florida, each lantern tells a unique story,” a post on the zoo’s website states.

“As the sun sets, the Zoo transforms into a magical wonderland, filled with vibrant colors and enchanting light. Prepare to be amazed as these stunning lanterns transport you to far-off lands and introduce you to fascinating creatures. Experience the magic of the event as we celebrate the interconnectedness of culture, creativity and conservation.” - Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens

For tickets, Click here.

Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens One of many displays at Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens Colors of the Wild exhibit. (Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens)

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.