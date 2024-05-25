Columbia County man indicted for allegedly threatening to kill 2 U.S. Secret Service Agents

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg has announced the indictment of Eric Evan Brown (57) of White Springs, Columbia County, on multiple charges including interstate transmission of a threat to injure, threatening a United States Secret Service Protectee, two counts of forcibly assaulting a federal officer without the use of a deadly weapon, and two counts of threatening a federal official.

If convicted, Brown faces up to 10 years in federal prison for each count of threatening a federal official, up to 8 years for each count of forcibly assaulting a federal officer, and up to 5 years for both the transmission of a threat and the threat against a U.S. Secret Service protected.

Brown appeared in federal court on May 20 and was ordered detained.

According to court documents, on April 7, Brown posted a threatening message on X/Twitter, indicating an intent to kill the spouse of a former president of the United States. On May 9, during a follow-up investigation regarding this threat, Brown threatened to assault and murder two U.S. Secret Service agents who were present.

An indictment is a formal charge that a defendant has violated federal criminal law. Every defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Secret Service’s Jacksonville Field Office, with assistance from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant United States Attorney Kevin C. Frein will prosecute the case.

