Columbia County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 61-year-old Martina Ratliff Lundy.

Lundy’s family hasn’t had any contact with her for about 5 weeks, which authorities say is unusual.

She is believed to have last been seen in Lake City.

She is about 5′4′ with dark brown hair and hazel eyes.

You could earn $1,000 for any information leading to an arrest.

If you know anything, contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers of Columbia County.

