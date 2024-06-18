Columbia County Sheriff’s Office searching for robbery suspect wearing ‘Halloween’ mask, ‘Santa’ shirt

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help to identify a robbery suspect who wore a bizarre outfit consisting of a red “Santa” shirt and a “Halloween” mask during an armed robbery at a Dollar General on June 12.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office reported an armed robbery on June 12 at around 7:13 p.m. at the Dollar General located at 3118 SW Main Blvd, near County Road 252.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The suspect is described as a male who entered the store wearing a red “Santa” shirt, black shorts, white shoes, gloves, and a “Halloween” mask. He produced a handgun from his waistband and demanded money from the register.

After obtaining the money, the suspect fled the scene on foot, heading east across Main Blvd and then south over County Road 252, disappearing behind the Busy Bee gas station towards Sundial Apartments.

Witnesses reported that the suspect may have left the area in a white Mazda extended cab truck from the years 2005-2008, which did not have a license plate.

Anyone with information about this case, similar cases, or the identity of the suspect is urged to contact Detective A. Nash at (386)-719-7451 or Dispatch at (386)-719-2005.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.