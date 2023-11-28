FHP: Man dead after semi-truck drifts off road into ditch, hits several trees in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said that a man is dead after he crashed a semi-truck on I-75 in Columbia County.

According to the crash report, at around 12:47 a.m., the 47-year-old driver from Lawrenceville, Georgia was traveling southbound on I-75 near mile marker 425 in the inside lane. The semi then drifted across the outside lanes and into the west shoulder before entering a ditch and colliding with several trees.

The driver was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

FHP said it’s unknown if the driver was wearing a seatbelt or why he drifted off the road. The investigation is ongoing.

