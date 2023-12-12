Lake City street will be renamed for Mariah Smith, girl killed in her home in August

LAKE CITY, Fla. — A 12-year-old Lake City girl who was shot and killed in her home in August will have a street renamed in her memory.

Long Street will be designated as Mariah Reginae Smith Forever 12 Memorial Street after it was unanimously approved by the Lake City Council.

“Through this dedication, we aim to celebrate Mariah’s spirit and advocate for a future free from the devastating effects of gun violence,” a news release from the city said.

The dedication ceremony will be held on Monday at 5 p.m. at 326 NW Long Street.

“The dedication of the Mariah Reginae Smith Forever 12 Memorial Street is a solemn commitment to remember Mariah and all victims of gun violence. It is our hope this memorial will spark conversations, inspire change, and serve as a beacon of remembrance for years to come,” Interim City Manager Dee Johnson said in the news release.

The ceremony will include heartfelt remarks from a city official, the family clergy, and a member of Mariah’s family, the news release said.

Action News Jax told you when two teens were arrested in Mariah’s killing. In October, Jayden Tyler Burch, 16, was arrested on one count of murder and one count of attempted murder. In August, Jatarious Rashad Fluellen II, 14, was arrested on one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

