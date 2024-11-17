Coming up on CBS47 at 1 p.m.: Jacksonville Jaguars play Detroit Lions

DETROIT, MIch. — The NFC-leading Detroit Lions are hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon.

The Jaguars have lost the last three weeks in the final two minutes: 30-27 at home to the Green Bay Packers, 28-23 on the road to the Philadelphia Eagles, and 12-7 at home to the Minnesota Vikings.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Tank Bigsby will not play in the game after officially being ruled out on Friday. Both missed practice all three days last week.

QB Mac Jones is expected to start for a second game in a row, filling in for the injured Trevor Lawrence. Jones started 42 games over three years for New England. He was 14 of 22 for 111 yards with two interceptions and a fumble last week for the Jaguars, who were held to 143 yards for their fifth-lowest total in team history.

Action News Jax will have the latest updates in the game for you as they happen LIVE below.

