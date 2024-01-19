Community alert warns residents about jury duty scams

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Duval County 4th Judicial Circuit and the Clerk’s Office have issued a community alert warning residents about a jury duty scam.

The missed jury duty scam is not a new tactic, authorities state that this scam has actually been around for years.

Usually, the caller pretends to be a law enforcement officer, state attorney, court official, or a deputy clerk saying that you failed to show for jury duty.

Sometimes the callers are even clever enough to use the name of a real judge or public official. The scammer tells you a fine was imposed and if you don’t pay it, a warrant will be issued for your arrest.

To resolve the problem, they asking victims for bank account information, or suggest purchasing a prepaid debit card or cryptocurrency. They may even ask for personal information such as a social security number.

The Court, the Clerk’s Office, or law enforcement officers do not call or email residents to request payment for missing jury duty or other court obligation.

The clerks will also never request payment via any sort of prepaid debit card or cryptocurrency.

When in doubt, you can always call the Clerk’s Office at (904) 255-2000 or report the call to JSO’s non-emergency line at (904) 630-0500.

