Community concert: United Way, CSX celebrates 100th anniversary of serving Northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The United Way and CSX will celebrate 100 years of serving Northeast Florida on Sat., April 13.

“Uniting For Tomorrow: A Community Concert Celebration” is free and open to the public. Live music will be performed by John Lumpkin and The Covenant, The Katz Downstairz, and Mama Blue. Guest speakers will celebrate United Way’s first century of impact in Northeast Florida.

A Jacksonville Kids Zone of activities for families, a Volunteer and Partner Showcase, food, drinks, and anniversary sway for sale will all be part of the party.

The lineup of events will be held at James Weldon Johnson Park (135 W. Monroe St. in Downtown Jacksonville). This was the location for the first-ever United Way rally in April 1925.

Free parking is available on a first come first serve basis at the parking garage located at 33 W. Duval St. near the Main Library.

Bring lawn/camping chairs, blankets, sunscreen, hats, and bottled water are permitted in the park and are recommended.

“It’s an exciting time at United Way as we celebrate a remarkable milestone -- 100 years of serving and uniting Northeast Florida,” the United Way said in a statement. “Way has championed over the decades, including providing basic needs, strengthening financial well-being, and advancing racial equity in Northeast Florida. 100 years of uniting and serving Northeast Florida was only the beginning.”

To learn more and RSVP, visit unitedwaynefl.org/100concert.

