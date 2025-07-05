Community First Credit Union renovating former Edgewood Bakery into unique Murray Hill branch

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Community First Credit Union is turning the old Edgewood Bakery in Murray Hill into a brand-new branch.

The bakery closed in 2016. It’s been sitting empty ever since.

Community First plans to renovate the space and open the new location by late 2026.

This won’t be just any branch. The credit union says it’ll be the most unique one they’ve ever built.

It’ll include a front lawn with a food area, a room for community events, and a design that fits the neighborhood.

The inside will be reconfigured to match the bakery’s original structure.

There will also be a drive-thru, a new parking lot, and a mural showing old photos from the area.

Community First says they want to honor the bakery’s history while giving the community a modern, welcoming space.

Leaders in Murray Hill believe this project will bring new life to Edgewood Avenue and help local businesses.

Community First is celebrating 90 years of serving North Florida.

