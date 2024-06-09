Community gathers for JWJ Park Beautification Day in honor of James Weldon Johnson’s birthday

==== — Attention all green thumbs and gardening novices! Join the community on Saturday, June 15th, from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm, for the JWJ Park Beautification Day in celebration of James Weldon Johnson’s birthday. This event promises to be a fulfilling day of gardening, beautification, and community bonding.

Participants will engage in planting flowerbeds, spreading mulch, and various beautification activities to enhance the park’s appeal. Gardening gloves will be provided for all volunteers, ensuring everyone can comfortably get their hands dirty.

To keep spirits high, the event will feature inspiring poetry readings and live music. Additionally, food trucks will be on-site to offer delicious bites, keeping everyone fueled throughout the morning.

Sponsored by VyStar Credit Union, this event is a perfect opportunity to contribute to the community, honor a significant historical figure, and enjoy a day outdoors.

For more details and to RSVP, visit SignUpGenius and check out the event page on Facebook. Save the date and join us in making JWJ Park a more beautiful place!

