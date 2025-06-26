Community Hospice and Palliative Care launches program honoring veterans with letters from community

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Community Hospice & Palliative Care has launched the “Mail Call” program to honor veteran patients with heartfelt letters from community members.

The program invites volunteers, students, and community members to write letters to veteran patients, reminiscent of the mail they received during their service years.

“We are excited to introduce the ‘Mail Call’ program as a meaningful addition to our veteran recognition efforts,” said Kristy Skonieczny, Veterans Initiative Program at Community Hospice & Palliative Care.

“We encourage everyone in the community to join us in showing love and appreciation to these heroes,” added Kristy Skonieczny. “Your letters will bring joy and comfort to our veteran patients, letting them know that their service is not forgotten.”

The letters offer messages of gratitude, encouragement, and personal reflections, allowing participants to include their name or school.

To learn how to contribute, contact Kristy Skonieczny at KSkonieczny@CommunityHospice.com.

For more information on Community Hospice & Palliative Care, click here.

