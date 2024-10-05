Community invited to help shape the future of College Drive at upcoming meetings Oct. 7, Nov. 19

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Residents are invited to share their ideas and shape the future of College Drive at two upcoming College Drive Visioning Charettes.

The meetings will be held on Monday, October 7, and Tuesday, November 19, at 6 p.m. at the Thrasher-Horne Center in Orange Park. These collaborative sessions aim to gather input from community members and stakeholders to identify challenges and propose solutions for the future of this vital roadway.

College Drive, which connects Blanding Boulevard and County Road 220, serves as a major thoroughfare for the area. Although the stretch is less than three miles long, it’s home to numerous businesses, schools, and residential areas. Community members believe it has the potential to evolve into a hub for social life, with entertainment, dining, and gathering spaces for families and visitors.

For those unable to attend the charettes, residents can still offer their input through an online survey, allowing them to weigh in on ideas such as gateway signage, lighting, murals, and street furniture for the area.

Organizers look forward to the community’s input and participation as they work to create a shared vision for College Drive’s future.

