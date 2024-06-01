Community members display their own version of pride, light up Main Street Bridge in San Marco

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Friday night more than 70 people used different colored flashlights to create a rainbow display on the Main Street Bridge in San Marco.

They held the display for about 20 minutes.

The bridge is right across from the Acosta Bridge -- a state bridge that is required to be lit red, white, and blue for the entire summer for Governor Ron DeSantis’s “Freedom Summer.”

The organizer said tonight’s light display is about showing how freedom and diversity can coexist together.

One person who came out tonight said she is standing in solidarity with everyone here.

“It is freedom that gives us the ability to express our Pride,” Jacksonville resident Lauren Marble said. “Without that freedom, we wouldn’t be here celebrating.”

