Community members share feedback on Metropolitan Park overhaul at Tuesday open house

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An open house held Tuesday night getting the Jacksonville community’s feedback on a new and improved Metropolitan Park on Jacksonville’s Northbank.

Community members gave feedback on everything from the shape of the proposed park itself, to the style of the riverwalk, and contents of the park. Jacksonville community members showed up to help envision their dream metropolitan with their feedback.

The downtown Jacksonville landmark is set to receive a major face lift, aided in part by $56 million in funding set aside for downtown parks through the Jacksonville Jaguars “Stadium of the Future” deal.

Action News Jax asked people at Tuesday’s open house event what they’d like to see from the new and approved Metropolitan Park, with folks we spoke with having seemingly one thing in mind.

“We don’t have an amphitheater in this city and I think that this is a perfect opportunity for that,” Rob Edenzon said.

“I’m hoping to see a big entertainment venue there, we don’t have it and we need it,” added Liz McCoy.

Edenzon called the park’s rehaul long overdue, with it hopefully providing a much-needed gathering spot in downtown Jacksonville.

“We’re so dispersed around this city, we really need somewhere, a destination, that’s going to bring us all together for specific events,” Edenzon said.

