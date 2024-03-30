Community members 'Unveiled the Ave' to showcase historic district additions in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One of the state’s largest African American neighborhoods is getting revitalized -- one paintbrush at a time.

Community leaders are investing their dollars and resources to help preserve an area that had been left in the dust.

“It just looked like something went through here, and it wasn’t a tornado,” Out East Community leader Honey Holzendorf said.

But that’s no longer the case.

Holzendorf was born and raised on the Eastside and is happy to see the transformation.

“For me being beck here really takes my breath away.”

The Eastside Legacy Business Council, along with community partners like the Jaguars Foundation and Lift Jax, have helped revitalize the 10 blocks of the A. Philip Randolph business corridor.

