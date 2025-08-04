Company running Jacksonville Housing Authority voucher program facing NLRB scrutiny

Action News Jax’s Ben Becker has learned that the company now operating the Jacksonville Housing Authority’s Housing Choice Voucher Program is under federal scrutiny.

The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) is reviewing an unfair labor practices complaint filed against Nan McKay and Associates, the contractor hired by JHA after the agency eliminated its own internal voucher department.

Union alleges retaliation, poor working conditions

The union representing former JHA employees claims Nan McKay fired workers for participating in union activity and even spied on employees. The complaint also accuses the company of denying workers basic rights -- like air conditioning and water breaks. The complaint was filed last week.

JHA outsourced entire voucher program in June

In June, Action News Jax first reported that JHA eliminated around 50 jobs by outsourcing the entire voucher program to Nan McKay. The company is a national contractor that is based near San Diego, CA.

Federal fine and prior scrutiny

This isn’t the first time Nan McKay has faced scrutiny. In 2024, the U.S. Department of Justice fined the company $3.7 million as part of a settlement for its role in failing to comply with cybersecurity requirements in a federally funded contract. Nan McKay is also currently being sued by the San Francisco Housing Authority.

JHA turmoil: A pattern of problems

Action News Jax has been following issues at JHA for more than 18 months, including:

Nan McKay statement:

“NMA does not comment on personnel matters. We remain fully committed to supporting JHA’s goal to provide high-quality housing services to all of JHA’s customers, in alignment with our 45 years of partnering with housing authorities across the nation.”

